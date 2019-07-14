Woman sexually assaulted in laneway by two men

The PSNI is investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman by two men in Cookstown, Co Tyrone

The incident happened in an area of the town called Monkey Lane in the early hours of Saturday.

Police say the woman had been left badly shaken but not physically injured.

PSNI Det St Olphert said: “At around 2am, it was reported that two males approached a female in the Monkey Lane area.

“The two males are reported to have carried out a series of serious sexual assaults on the female.

“CCTV inquiries in the area show that the two males then left the area towards Burn Road.”

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who observed two men and a woman in the Monkey Lane/Central Avenue at this time to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 343 13/7/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”