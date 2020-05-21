Woman seriously injured after assault in Dublin city apartment

Gardaí in Dublin have appealed for witnesses in connection with an assault that occurred in an apartment on Parnell Street, Dublin 1, at about 2:45am on Thursday morning.

It was alleged that a man in his 30s assaulted a woman, also aged in her 30s in the apartment.

The suspect left the building and allegedly damaged a car in the area before fleeing the scene.

He was apprehended soon after by gardaí on Parnell Street and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The woman was taken to the Mater hospital with serious injuries. The Garda investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí appealed for anyone for information to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.