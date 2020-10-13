Woman’s body found in Dublin house on Tuesday morning

The remains of a woman have been found in a house in Dublin, with gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The discovery was made on Tuesday morning at a house in Blanchardstown and gardaí are now trying to establish if the deceased met with foul play.

Her remains were still at the scene late on Tuesday morning and a pathologist was expected to carry out a preliminary examination of the body in situ before its removal for a full postmortem.

Gardaí said the results of the postmortem would dictate the direction of the investigation, as it would determine whether or not the woman’s death was a homicide.

The woman’s body was discovered a day after a man was found on a road in the same Dublin suburb, though the two incidents are understood to be unrelated.

The man (40s) was found unconscious on Snugborough Road Bridge, Blanchardstown, in the early hours of Monday morning.

When he was discovered in the road, at around 3.30am, he was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

More to follow.