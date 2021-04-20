Woman’s body found in Comeragh Mountains after search causes ‘heartbreak’

A body was discovered on Monday in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford where a search operation aiming to locate a missing woman was taking place, gardaí have confirmed.

The woman, named locally as Gillian Ryan (37), had been due to return from a run in the mountains at around 2pm on Sunday, but emergency services were alerted at 3pm when her husband did not hear from her.

An experienced runner who lived in the Thurles area of Co Tipperary, Ms Ryan had been running on a loop trail around Coumshingaun lake, a popular but steep trail for mountain runners and hill walkers.

Poor weather had hampered efforts on Monday to find her, and rescue services believed she could have suffered an injury and taken shelter in woodlands.

In a statement on Monday evening, a Garda spokesman said a scene was being preserved following the discovery of a body in the Comeragh Mountains area of Waterford.

A multiagency search took place across a large area on Monday, taking in Mahon Falls and the Nire Valley.

“No further information is available at this stage. Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda statement added.

Thurles councillor Jim Ryan told The Irish Times that she was well-known in the north Tipperary town. “She was a very popular lady and a young woman with a young family. The community is just in shock,” Cllr Ryan said.

“I’d like to thank the emergency services for what they’ve done over the last few days, I think at one stage there 40 people out searching and that was so important.”

Another Thurles councillor, Sean Ryan, who knows the woman’s family, paid tribute to Ms Ryan and her relations, saying the community in Horse and Jockey, Co Tipperary was “devastated at Gillian’s tragic passing”.

“She was a lovely person and my sincere sympathy to her husband Conor and all the family at this very sad time.”

Ms Ryan’s running club Thurles Crokes Athletics posted on Tuesday a tribute to its member, expressing “shock and heartbreak” following the death of “our beautiful friend and athlete Gillian”, and expressing its condolences to her husband and two children.

She was “so full of love and positivity” and running with her “made the many miles fly by in laughter and chat”, the club said.

Ms Ryan had been an active member of the club since September 2019 and ran long distances each week for training.

In an “althlete profile” the club posted on Facebook last year, she said she ran between 50 to 70km per week and described her love of running along Irish coasts and in beauty spots.

Ms Ryan described running as “a huge gift” and said it helped her “to be mindful, clear my head of stress and feel free”.