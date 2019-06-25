Woman recovering from cliff fall after Sea Sessions festival

A woman is recovering in hospital following a fall from cliffs near where the Sea Sessions music festival took place in Co Donegal at the weekend.

A spokeswoman for the Garda said it had received a report of a woman who had “allegedly fallen at Tullan Strand, Bundoran, on June 23rd 2019, onto rocks after a festival”. It is not clear if she was attending the festival, but organisers of Sea Sessions said she had not been staying at the festival campsite.

She was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital after a rescue operation which, according to witnesses, involved the Garda and a RNLI unit.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “A person who was not staying at the campsite took a late night fall in a public area in Bundoran. Promoters understand she is recuperating well in hospital. We wish her a speedy recovery.

“The coastline is a beautiful and scenic spot but we always urge all people to take ever care possible when coming to the coast.”