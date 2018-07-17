Woman killed on her Co Galway farm

A 54-year-old woman has been killed on her farm in Headford, Co Galway. The woman was found dead in a field on Monday afternoon.

There was livestock in the field at the time the woman’s body was discovered. It is understood there was a bull and cows in the field.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are looking into the incident as a workplace fatality.

A spokesman for the agency said: “There was livestock in the field at the time so we are working under the assumption that she was attacked. We are liaising with the gardaí in relation to this.”

Yesterday marked the start of Farm Safety week, run by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) to promote best practice and warn against potential dangers facing those working on farms.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of injuries and accidents that occur on farms each year.

Farm Safety week

Agriculture often has one of the highest workplace fatality rates in Ireland. Last year 24 people were killed in farm accidents, involving machinery or livestock. The recent death in Galway would bring the number of fatalities this year to 12.

Speaking ahead of Farm Safety week, IFA president Joe Healy said the number of fatalities was “stark”.

“Statistics don’t tell the whole story, they don’t tell you about the devastating impact a farm fatality has on families and communities,” he said.

“Understanding the risks on and around a farm operation makes it easier to avoid dangers, and makes accidents less likely.

“All too often farmers do not recognise the risks on their farms.”