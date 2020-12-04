Woman killed in three-car collision in Roscommon

A woman in her 50s has died and two women in their 40s and a boy are in hospital following a crash in Roscommon.

Gardaí and the emergency services are currently at the scene of the three-car collision on the N5 at Stokestown, between Scramogue Cross and Tarmonbarry, which happened at 8am.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed for postmortem.

A woman in her 40s has been taken to Tullamore hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another woman in her 40s and a boy have been taken to Ballinasloe hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Diversions

The road is currently closed as forensic collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for any witnesses and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) of the crash who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.