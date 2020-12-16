Woman killed in hit and run incident in Co Galway

A woman in her 50s was killed during a hit and run incident in Co Galway on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the R336 Barna to Spiddal Road in Furbo. Gardaí attended the scene shortly after 7.30pm.

The woman, a pedestrian, was discovered with serious injuries. It is believed she was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was then taken to Galway University Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. A postmortem is set to place at a later date.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by forensic collision investigators will take place on Thursday morning.

Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Furbo area from 7pm to 7.30pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 91 514720.

Separately, a man has died in a road crash near Crosshaven, Co Cork.

The driver in his 70s was the only occupant of the car which crashed n the R612 at Aghamarta at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed on Wednesday evening closed and technical examination was taking place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and have urged any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make the video available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda station on 021-4919370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station