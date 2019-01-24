Woman killed in collision on the M50

A woman died on Thursday following a fatal road traffic collision on the M50 involving a truck and a car.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M50 slip road at Junction 5, Finglas at around 11.30am.

The driver in one of the cars, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of a second car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Connolly hospital in Blanchardstown by ambulance but his condition is not thought to be life threatening. Minor damage was also caused to a lorry and a third car in the incident.

Garda forensic collision investigators examined the crash site and the vehicles involved, and the body of the deceased was removed to Dublin City Morgue.

The slip road from the M50 northbound at Junction 5 (Finglas) is currently closed to all traffic and will remain closed for the coming hours to facilitate repairs to a crash barrier. All lanes on the M50 northbound are open to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for information and said they are particularly appealing to anyone who was travelling on the M50 from Junction 6 (Blanchardstown) and Junction 5 (Finglas) between 11.15am and 11.30am to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda station 01-6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.