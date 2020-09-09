Woman killed and man seriously injured in west Cork crash

A woman has been killed and a man seriously injured following a collision between a car and a truck on the main Bandon-Bantry Road in west Cork on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was fatally injured when the car collided with a truck near Baxter’s Bridge outside Bandon at 12.45pm.

The emergency services were alerted and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at Carhoon and her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The driver of the car, also aged in his 60s, sustained serious injuries and he has been taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured but was treated at the scene for shock. Both vehicles remain at the scene to allow for a Garda forensic crash investigation.

The R585 has been closed and diversions have been put in place some 7km from Bandon.

Gardaí have not released the name of the dead woman but she was living in west Cork. She was not from the area and gardaí are trying to make contact with family living abroad.

They have appealed to anyone who was travelling the road and witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to contact them at Bandon Garda station on 023-8852200.