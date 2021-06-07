Woman in her thirties dies in Co Limerick collision

A woman in her thirties has died following a two-car collision in Co Limerick yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened at Garrienderk, Kilmallock at around 2.30pm.

The female driver of one car, in her late thirties, was seriously injured in the crash and she was taken to Limerick Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The female driver and male passenger of the other vehicle, both aged in their 70s, were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to contact Charleville Garda station on (063) 21770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.