Woman in her 90s dies after car and van collide in Co Cork

An elderly woman has died following a collision between a car and a truck in Co Cork yesterday.

The woman, who was from Buttevant and 91 years-of-age, was driving on the N20 when her car was in collision with a van travelling in the same direction.

The collision happened at Clough Lucas, approximately half way between Newtwopothouse and Mallow at around 12.55pm.

The woman was airlifted by the Irish Community Rapid Response Air Ambulance from the crash scene to Cork University Hospital.

There she underwent emergency surgery but she died later on Thursday. A postmortem will take place on Friday.

Gardaí closed the road for around six hours to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene.

The driver of the van, who is from North Cork, was uninjured in the collision but badly shaken. He wass treated for shock at the scene of the crash.

The collision is the third fatal crash on Cork roads this week and follows two fatal single vehicle crashes at Ballinahina and Aherla earlier in the week.

Yesterday’s fatality near Mallow brings to 16 the number of people to lose their lives on roads in Cork city and county so far this year - up from 15 for all of 2018.

Brendan O’Connor (23) from Castlemanor, Carrignavar was fatally injured on Sunday morning when his car crashed on the Glenville Road near Ballinahina.

And on Monday, Larry Desmond (83) from Aherla Beg in Aherla died when his car crashed into a ditch at Kilbonane between Aherla and Upton in Mid-Cork.

The woman who died at Clough Lucas was the 140th person to be killed on the roads this year.

Last year 142 people lost their lives in road traffic incidents.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.