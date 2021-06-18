Woman in her 80s dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Cavan

A woman in her 80s has been killed in a road traffic incident in Co Cavan.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the townland of Monelty, in Stradone in Co Cavan, shortly after 10am on Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Cavan General Hospital, where a postmortem will take place. She was the sole occupant of the car in which she was travelling.

The road where the incident occurred remains closed as Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information or video footage relating to the incident come forward.

Witnesses can contact Cavan Garda station on (049) 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.