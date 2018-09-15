Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by 4x4 in Co Galway

A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a 4x4 in Co Galway on Friday night.

The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured after the incident, which happened at 9pm on the M18 southbound near junction 17 at Cloughboley, Ardrahan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where the woman was pronounced dead and taken to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

A forensic examination was carried out and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to contact Gort Garda Station on 091-636400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.