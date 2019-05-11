Woman in her 60s dies after Co Down house fire

A woman in her 60s has died after a house fire in Co Down.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) had been called to a blaze in a detached house on Ballymenoch Road in the Co Down town of Holywood on Friday afternoon.

Fire engines and officers from Holywood and Knock fire stations attended the incident at about 4.30pm, before firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the blaze under control.

A NIFRS Spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a woman has lost her life in this tragic incident.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service was called to a blaze in a detached house on Ballymenoch Road (general view above) in Holywood, Co Down, on Friday afternoon. File photograph: Google Street View

“The thoughts and sympathies of all those in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with her family and friends of the deceased.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. – Press Association