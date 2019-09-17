Woman in her 50s dies after car crash in Co Wexford

A woman in her 50s has died following a car crash in Co Wexford.

Two males and a female were also taken to hospital following the collision between two cars at 1.30pm on Tuesday at Kilnamanagh, Oulart.

Gardaí said the woman was brought to Wexford General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a forensic collision investigation but later reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled on the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash-cam footage, to contact gardaí in Enniscorthy on (053) 9233 534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other Garda station.