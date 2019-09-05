Woman in her 40s dies in hotel pool in Killarney

A woman in her 40s has died after taking ill while swimming in a pool in a hotel in Killarney in Co Kerry early this afternoon.

It’s understood the woman – who is originally from Eastern Europe but living in Killarney – took ill while using the pool at the Gleneagle Hotel.

Other swimmers noticed her taking ill sometime before 3pm and raised the alarm and assisted lifeguards in removing her from the water.

The woman was in an unresponsive state and lifeguards administered CPR to try to resuscitate her while awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

The woman was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee but it’s understood she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Gardaí are hoping that a post-mortem examination in UHK on Friday will clarify what happened to the woman and the exact cause of death.

Gardaí confirmed that the findings of the post-mortem will be included in a file that they will prepare for an inquest at the coroner’s court.