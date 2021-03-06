Woman hospitalised following Dublin shooting incident
Incident took place in Bluebell on Saturday afternoon
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A woman has been seriously injured in a Dublin shooting.
Gardaí are at the scene in the Bluebell area of Inchicore following the incident on Saturday afternoon.
The woman has been taken to St James’s Hospital.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination, and investigations are ongoing.
More to follow . . .