Woman found dead in Galway hotel was a cancer survivor, funeral told

A mother of five who was found dead in a Galway hotel room earlier this week, was a cancer survivor who embraced life and was passionate about her family, hillwalking and set dancing, her funeral has heard .

The parish of Stuake, Co Cork came to a standstill for the 12.30pm requiem mass for Betty Harrington on Friday.

Daniel Harrington told the packed congregation at St Lachteen’s Church that his 64-year-old mother “lived life to the absolute fullest.”

“The hillwalking, the set dancing, the grandchildren — she had a better social life than myself. A special mention to the hillwalkers. She loved you all and the enjoyment she took out of it speaks volumes for all of you. Especially after her battle with cancer it gave her a lease on life.

“We are very thankful for all the happy memories growing up as children and growing in to adulthood. She was a great wife and a great daughter. She was a great sister. She was a great aunty and a great grandmother. Everything she did she gave 100 per cent.”

Mr Harrington said it was a “true privilege to be her son” and that his father and four sisters would miss her dearly.

Fr Peadar Murphy, who celebrated the Mass alongside two other priests, said that Betty was the type of person who greeted you with warmth and left you with the fondest of farewells.

Fr Murphy said Betty had a “wonderful sense of style” and that she lived life with vigour. He said that her first love was family.

“Family was indeed very important to Betty and she was totally devoted to her husband Dan and to the entire family. She was very devoted to her grandchildren. She was supportive of and interested in their achivements, successes and accomplishments. She was also a caring neighbour and a kind and trusted friend.”

Mrs Harrington’s body was discovered at the Connemara Lake Hotel in Oughterard shortly before noon on Monday.

She was among a group of walkers who were staying in the area for a few days. Mrs Harrington was an active member of a hillwalking club in Bishopstown on the southside of the city and was out exploring the country most weekends.

Guests at the hotel were evacuated amid concerns that carbon monoxide may have caused the death.

Earlier this week the Health and Safety Authoirty confirmed that a full inquiry is now being carried out in to the death. At the conclusion of the investigation, and in line with regular procedure, a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosections.

Betty Harrington is survived by her husband Donal (Dan), children Debbie, Jennifer, Donna, Daniel and Anne, her grandchildren and a wide circle of friends. She was cremated in a private service following the requiem mass.