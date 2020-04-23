Woman found dead in Belfast flat was murdered, says PSNI

A woman whose body was found in a flat in south Belfast on Wednesday was murdered, police have said.

Det Chief Insp Darren McCartney said 39-year-old Emma Jane McParland died from her injuries after she was stabbed early on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the property at Haywood Avenue at about 1.45am, where they found her body.

Ms McParland’s death had been treated as suspicious pending the results of a postmortem examination.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested has been charged with her murder.

Police said on Thursday that he was due to appear in court in Belfast shortly.

Det Chief Insp McCartney made a further appeal for information and asked anyone “who was in the area of Haywood Avenue at around 1.30am and saw or heard anything suspicious to contact Detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 106 22/04/20.”