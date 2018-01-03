Woman filmed driving through Storm Eleanor waves felt ‘God will look after me’

A social worker who was captured on camera driving her car along the Salthill promenade as Storm Eleanor raged has said she didn’t fear for her safety as she knew God would “look after” her.

Selina Callaghan (28) said she felt “cool, calm and collected” as she drove along the surging waterline towards safety on Tuesday night.

She and a couple of friends were in Galway city for the new year and were watching the growing swell from “the prom” at Salthill. “It happened that quick, by the time we parked there, literally, the waves were coming.

“The water was getting deeper and deeper, nearly coming into our cars.”

Ms Callaghan, from Kerrykeel in Donegal, said: “The panic stations were on for my friend. I was like, ‘just relax’.

“I was at the beach because the beach is my favourite place in the whole world. I love the beach because it makes me calm.

“I feel close to God there. I know that he will look after me. I don’t need to fear.”

Some cars were abandoned in Oranmore, Co Galway as roads were blocked, while others were partially submerged in a car park at Salthill.

Pictures from Galway city centre showed cars driving through high water and business owners struggling to protect their properties. Winds of up to 155km/h wreaked damage and caused flooding along the west coast.

But Ms Callaghan, who returned to Ireland 10 weeks ago having spent five years in Australia, said: “Yesterday was like a walk in the park.

“Fire is much more harmful than water. You just need to respect the water and it will respect you.” – PA