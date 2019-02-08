Woman dies in single vehicle crash in Co Limerick

A woman has died in Co Limerick after her car went off the road and went into a ditch.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3.30pm at Upper Sunville, Ardpatrick, Kilmallock.

Two female passengers aged 16 and 7 were taken to University Hospital Limerick but their injuries were described as minor.

The body of the deceased, aged in her 60s, was removed from the scene to the mortuary of University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The road was closed to facilitate a Garda forensic examination but later reopened.