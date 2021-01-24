Woman dies in north Dublin two-car collision

A woman in her 60s has died in a two-car collision in Lusk, Co Dublin, on Saturday.

The crash happened just after 6pm on the R127 at Blakes Cross. The body of the driver has been removed from the scene, and a postmortem has been arranged.

The other driver, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses and any relevant camera footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.