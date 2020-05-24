Woman dies in hospital after being hit by car in Kildare

A woman who was hit by a car while out walking in Co Kildare earlier this week has died in a Dublin hospital.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her late 50s, was struck by the car at about 4.30pm on Wednesday on the R418 at Nicholastown near Athy.

She sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where she was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was also taken for medical treatment. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The Garda said in a statement that the coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Athy station on 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.