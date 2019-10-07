Woman dies in fall from Ilac shopping centre in Dublin

A woman has died following a fall in Dublin city centre on Sunday morning.

The victim, who was aged in her 40s, suffered severe injuries after falling from one of the upper sections of the Ilac on Henry Street onto the street below at about 11am on Sunday morning.

She was pronounced dead in hospital later that day.

The scene was attended by a large number of paramedics and members of Dublin Fire Brigade.

The Garda Technical Bureau also carried out an examination of the scene.

However no foul play is suspected. A file is currently being prepared for the Dublin coroner ahead of a possible inquest.

A Garda spokeswoman said the woman’s death “appears to be a tragic accident and no further comment will be issued in relation to this.”