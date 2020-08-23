Woman dies following assault at a house in Dublin

A woman has died after being assaulted in a house in Kincora Court, Dublin.

The woman received fatal injuries, according to a Garda spokesperson, and her body remains at the scene.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Clontarf Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified. Investigations are ongoing, according to a Garda spokesperson.

More to follow...