Woman dies following assault at a house in Dublin
Man arrested and being detained after incident in Clontarf
A woman has died at a house in Clontarf. File photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins
A woman has died after being assaulted in a house in Kincora Court, Dublin.
The woman received fatal injuries, according to a Garda spokesperson, and her body remains at the scene.
A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Clontarf Garda Station.
The scene is currently preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified. Investigations are ongoing, according to a Garda spokesperson.
