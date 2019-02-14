Woman dies after being struck by Luas in Tallaght

A woman has died after she was struck by a Luas in west Dublin on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 10am between the Cookstown and Tallaght Hospital Luas stops.

The woman was fatally injured and her body remains at the scene, according to gardaí.

Luas Red line services between Belgard and Tallaght are currently suspended.

Gardai in Tallaght are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses who were on the tram at the time, on Cookstown Way or any motorist who may have dash cam footage to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.