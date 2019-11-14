Woman dies after being struck by car in Clare

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a fatal incident in Co Clare on Thursday evening.

A pedestrian died from injuries sustained after she was struck by a car on the main N68 road between Ennis and Kilrush at Darragh shortly after 7pm.

The 41-year-old woman was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was unharmed.

The road was closed to traffic and local diversions were put in place pending an examination of the scene by Garda forensic investigators on Friday morning.

The woman’s death brings to 126 the total number of fatalities in road traffic incidents so far in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Ennis on 065-684 8100.