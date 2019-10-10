Woman and two children taken to hospital after Dun Laoghaire fire

A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a caravan at Dun Laoghaire, south Dublin on Thursday morning. It is understood they are being treated as a precaution for smoke inhalation

Dublin Fire Brigade said two fire engines attebded the halting site near the West Pier. They were called to the scene at 9.12am and units from Dun Laoghaire and Donnybrook stations attended within 6 minutes

Gardaí said they were called to the scene of a domestic fire at a halting site shortly after 9am . “There are no reports of any fatalities or serious injuries. Enquires are ongoing”, a Garda spokesman said.