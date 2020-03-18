Woman (71) dies following two-vehicle collision in Cork

A 71-year-old woman has died in Co Cork after a collision involving a car and a cement mixer.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the fatal incident on the main Cork-Limerick N20 near Mallow at 10am on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car and the cement mixer were travelling in opposite directions when the collision occurred.

The driver of the cement mixer, a 49-year-old, was uninjured but was treated for shock at the scene.

The body of the woman, who was the sole occupant of her Toyota car, was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí closed off the road and diversions were put in place to allow a Garda forensic crash investigator examine the scene of the collision.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone travelling the road at the time and who witnessed the collision to contact them at Mallow Garda station on 022-31450.

The death is the second on Cork roads in the space of two days, following the death of a pedestrian in a hit and run on the N25 in east Co Cork on Tuesday.

Michael Burke (35) was killed when he was struck by a car as he was walking on the N25 near Cobh Cross just outside Carrigtwohill at 1.50am.