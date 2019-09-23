Woman (69) dies after being hit by car in Donegal

SARAH BURNS

A 69-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car in Co Donegal on Sunday night.

The incident happened at Tinnycahill, Clar at about 8pm. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is ongoing and the road remains closed to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.