Woman (68) dies in three-car crash in Co Roscommon

A woman in her 60s has died in Co Roscommon after three-car crash in Co Roscommon on Monday night.

The incident occurred at Ballinaboy Cross on the N63 Lanesboro to Roscommon road just before 9.45pm.

The 68-year-old woman, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital.

The two drivers of the other cars were injured and taken to Ballinasloe and Tullamore hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

There was no one else in the three cars.

The road has reopened after forensic investigations and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090 6638300.