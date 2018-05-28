Woman (60s) dies after jeep crashes into ditch

A woman in her 60s has died after the jeep she was driving crashed into a ditch in Co Kilkenny on Sunday.

The car was discovered at Birchwood, Kilmoganny, at 8.30pm and the woman’s body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators are expected on the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled the road between the hours of 7am and 8.30pm on Sunday, May 28th, and may have noticed anything unusual to contact them at Thomastown garda station on 056 7754 150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 11 or any garda station.