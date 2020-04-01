Woman (51) found dead in Killiney lived alone in rented house

Gardaí investigating the unexplained death of a woman in south Co Dublin were on Wednesday afternoon expecting the results of a post mortem on her remains.

The woman, a 51-year-old, is believed to have lived alone at the rented house where her body was found in Killiney last evening.

Her death was being treated as unexplained and had not been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Gardaí said the status of their investigation would only change in the event a post mortem indicated the deceased met with foul play.

The post mortem began early on Wednesday and results were expected in the afternoon. There were no signs of a break-in at the house and also no obvious signs of serious injury on the woman’s remains.

The house where the woman was found dead is located on Balure Lane, a small road of large family homes off Church Road near Killiney Golf Club.

The scene of the discovery was being preserved on Tuesday night to allow for a full forensic examination after gardaí were alerted to the woman’s death.

The circumstances of the death are being investigated by gardaí from Dún Laoghaire.

Neighbours of the woman said they believed she lived alone and did not appear to have any visitors before she passed away.

Sources speaking on condition that they would not be identified said the first the community knew of the death was when they saw an ambulance in the laneway on Tuesday.

One person said; “The understanding was that the woman was alone at the time she died”. Locals said they believed the gardaí were following the line that it was an accidental death.

However, confirmation of that or whether the woman met with foul play was set to be confirmed when the results of the postmortem became available.