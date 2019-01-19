Woman (40s) dies in house fire in Co Galway

A woman has died in a house fire in Co Galway, gardaí have said.

The body of the woman, aged in her 40s, was found inside a house at Tullyvoheen in Clifden after emergency services were called to the scene at about 7pm on Friday.

Firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control for a short time before entering the house.

The scene has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

A Garda spokeswoman said foul play is not suspected at this time.