Woman (31) remanded in custody after being charged with mugging in Cork

A 31-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after she was charged in relation to the mugging of a young woman in Cork city.

Emma Murphy was charged with robbery from the woman on Tobin Street on July 19th when she was brought before Cork District Court.

Garda Conor Cronin gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court Ms Murphy made no reply to the charge after caution.

He said gardaí were objecting to bail because of the seriousness of the charges and the fear she might commit further offences if granted bail.

He said the state would allege the injured party was followed from the Grand Parade by a couple down Tobin Street where she was accosted.

He said that the state would allege that the woman was knocked to the ground when trying to prevent her handbag being grabbed and stolen.

He said that the complainant was able to get away and made her way to the Bridewell where she arrived with her face covered in blood.

He said that she had to be taken to the Mercy University Hospital by ambulance where she was treated for her injuries from the mugging.

Garda Cronin supported his objection to bail, saying there was strong evidence against Ms Murphy including CCTV footage of the robbery.

He said that Ms Murphy was identifiable on the CCTV footage while he also said that she had made full admissions during a garda interview.

Stressed

However defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan said her client was only admitting to taking cigarettes from the complainant in the case.

She was making no admissions as to how she obtained the cigarettes from the complainant, said Ms Hallahan as she applied for bail.

Ms Murphy of City Park House Apartments, Sullivan’s Quay, Cork, undertook to abide by any bail conditions set by the court including a curfew.

She told the court that she was an ex-heroin addict but she gave up using the drug of her own volition and was clean for the past 11 years,

She admitted part of what had happened, saying that she was stressed over a matter and went out at 2am to get cigarettes to calm her down.

“I went up to ask the girl for a fag to calm me down, she wouldn’t give me a fag – I’m sorry – I’m not a violent person at all,” she said.

Ms Hallahan said that she was seeking bail on strict conditions for her client but Judge Olann Kelleher said that it was a very serious offence.

He refused bail and remanded Ms Murphy in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on July 31st for the DPP’s directions on the matter.