Woman (30s) in critical condition following assault in Wicklow

A woman in her 30s is in a critical condition following a serious assault in a residence in Arklow, Co Wicklow on Saturday morning.

The woman was brought to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries following the incident at about 4.25am.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in connection with the assault and while no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the Arklow area between 4am and 5am to contact them on Wicklow Garda station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.