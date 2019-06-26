Woman (30s) dies after stabbing at Dublin 8 apartment

A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed to death in Dublin 8.

Gardaí were called to an apartment at Bonham Street in Dublin’s Liberties in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At 3.40am they discovered a woman who had numerous injuries to her body. She was taken to St James’s Hospital when she was pronounced dead a short time leater.

A man was arrested in connection with this incident and is currently detained in Kevin St Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

The scene remains closed off and a number of traffic diversions are in place.