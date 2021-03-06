Woman (30) seriously injured in Dublin shooting

A woman (30) has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Dublin on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Bernard Curtis House, a flat complex in the Bluebell area of Inchicore, Dublin 8.

It is understood at least one man with a gun targeted a flat at the complex and fired shots at the door into the flat.

The woman has been taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Subsequently a second male has presented to the hospital with gunshot wounds and detectives are trying to establish whether he received these injuries in the same incident.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A motive has not been established, but a Garda source said it “looks targeted” and is not believed to be related to a domestic disturbance.

No weapons have been recovered, and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.