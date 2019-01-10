Woman (30) killed after being hit by car in Donegal, and girl (6) injured

A 30-year-old woman has been killed after being hit by a car in the Co Donegal town of Dungloe and a six-year-old girl injured.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at 6.30pm on Thursday evening on Chapel Road in Dungloe.

Both the woman who was fatally injured and the girl, who was taken to University Hospital Letterkenny for the treatment of her injuries, were pedestrians. The driver of the car was unhurt.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision. The area is sealed off to enable Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examination the scene.