Woman (23) left with life-changing injuries after hit-and-run

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision in Cork city which has left a 23-year-old UCC student with serious life-changing injuries.

The young woman had come up from Wycherley Terrace and was on Magazine Road at about 3.15am on Saturday morning when she was hit by a car.

The young woman was knocked to the ground after suffering a serious injury to her leg and she was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The car, believed to be a dark coloured Volkswagen Polo, was travelling from Bandon Road on to Magazine Road when it hit the young woman.

However the car failed to remain at the scene but continued along Magazine Road and gardaí have begun checking CCTV footage in the general area.

Gardaí carried out a technical examination of the scene and believe the car may have suffered slight damage to both the front and rear in the collision.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street have appealed to the driver of the vehicle to come forward, while they have also appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

In particular gardaí are anxious to any witnesses with video or dash cam footage or with any information to contact them on 021 452 2000.