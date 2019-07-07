Woman (20s) dies in road traffic incident in Co Laois

A woman in her mid-20s has died following a car crash in Co Laois on Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 8.20am on Lea Road in Portarlington when the woman’s car collided with another car.

The occupants of the second vehicle received non life-threatening injuries. Two of them, a father and child, were taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for treatment.

The other two occupants, a mother and child, were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The road is closed while the scene is examined by Garda Forensics and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information, in particular those who were in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057-7864100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.