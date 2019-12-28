Woman (20s) dies following crash in Co Donegal

A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal on Friday night.

The crash happened at about 11.30pm at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon.

The driver, a woman in her mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post mortem will take place at a later date.

A man in his mid-20s was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to gardaí.

The road is closed pending an examination by gardaí and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information, particularly road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the Kerrykeel to Portsalon road at about 11.30pm on Friday, to contact them.

Those with information can contact Milford Garda station on 0749153060, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.