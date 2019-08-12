Witnesses sought after man fatally injured in north Cork crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a two vehicle collision in north Co Cork early on Monday in which a male motorist was fatally injured.

The collision involving a car and An Post truck happened on the N20 Cork-Limerick Road at Newtwopothouse between Mallow and Buttevant at around 7am.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics and members of the fire service attended. It is understood that the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

The stretch of road where the crash occured has been closed by gardaí to allow a forensic crash investigator to examine the scene.

Gardaí in Mallow appealed to anyone who may have been travelling the road at around 7am and who witnessed the collision to contact them on (022) 31450.

The fatality is the second in the Cork North Division in the space of three days and follows the fatal injury of an 18-year-old motorist near Midleton early on Saturday. It is the fifth death on the roads in the division in the space of 28 days following the deaths of three motorcyclists in separate collisions in Dromahane, Ballyclough and Killeagh.