Withdrawing support not solution to homeless families refusing HAP – Minister

Withdrawing support is not a solution to the problem of people declining to avail of Housing Assistance Payments (HAP), the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said.

The Minister made the comments following two reports considered by Cabinet on Tuesday which found homeless families are refusing tenancies in the private rented sector, preferring to stay homeless until they get a local authority home.

Mr Murphy said that the two reports were useful because of their recommendations which will assist in finding a pathway to accommodation for families.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) report and a document compiled by the Homelessness Inter-Agency Group has found many families are declining HAP tenancies as they do not believe they provide stability or security.

However, the interdepartmental group, consisting of the Department of Housing, Justice, Children and Public Expenditure, says the Government must consider whether this is an acceptable policy.

“Given the need to minimise the number of families in emergency accommodation, it also needs to be considered whether it is appropriate for the State to provide emergency accommodation to households who are unwilling to consider HAP, where HAP may offer an appropriate solution for that household.”

A separate report from the DRHE finds out of 750 families in homeless accommodation in March, just 12 left emergency accommodation to rent homes in the private market.

Families are “nervous” about going back into the private market and do not want to lose their place on the social housing waiting list, it says.

“We are...seeing a reluctance and refusal of households, many of which have young children, to move from the hotels and hubs which they are being accommodated in, into HAP tenancies,” says the report.

“In March of this year, only 12 of the 750 families currently in hotels and B&Bs exited to HAP tenancies. This is extremely low and while it is understandable that many households’ preference is to exit into what is perceived as a ‘local authority home’ this is simply not possible given the current constraints of social housing.”

‘Complex issues’

Mr Murphy told Newstalk Breakfast that there are complex issues involved which was why the two reports were important. “There are flaws in the system that need to be addressed.”

More work needs to be done to ensure that the accommodation being offered to people is right for them and meets their needs, he said.

“HAP is a way to get people out of emergency accommodation and into private rental accommodation,” he said. “We have to ensure that people are not put off by HAP.”

Mr Murphy said there was no evidence of people “gaming the system” as had been claimed by Conor Skeehan, the former chair of the Housing Agency.

When asked if Ireland had a legal obligation to provide emergency accommodation for non-EU nationals, the Minister said there was a moral obligation and that the policy of front line workers was to help first and ask questions later.

Both reports issued this week were “incredibly useful” in that they highlight the different reasons for people declining to avail of HAP, this provided an opportunity to address these reasons, he said.

HAP was introduced in 2015, to be operated by local authorities, as a more flexible support than rent supplement which was operated by the Department of Social Protection as it allows people to work while receiving it.

However, families housed with the support of HAP are taken off their council housing list as they are deemed to be “housed”. They can apply to go on the transfer list.

Those who moved out of homelessness into HAP last year waited an average of five months, while those who held out for council or housing body homes waited an average of 14-15 months.