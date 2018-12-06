‘Winter-ready’ clinics and services part of new HSE plan

The HSE is to establish new “winter-ready” clinics and services in the community to target older persons and those with chronic diseases as part of new plans to deal with a projected surge in demand for healthcare this winter.

The new HSE winter plan also says that opening hours for local injury units, minor injury facilities and primary care centres are to be expanded “where possible and meaningful to do so”.

The plan also provides for increasing the level of access for diagnostic services for GPs and an extension of the operating hours of such services in acute hospitals.

The winter plan also involves curtailing out-patient clinics, elective or non-urgent admission to hospitals and restricting access to scheduled diagnostic services to create capacity for dealing with emergency presentations.

Surgical in-patient services may also be reduced to facilitate more patients with medical conditions to be treated in hospitals.

The plan also suggests that staff currently involved in the provision of scheduled hospital activities could be redeployed to support unscheduled care.

It says there will be an enhanced presence of senior decision-makers “at the front door and in acute medical assessment units with similar arrangements in place in diagnostic and cardiology facilities.

Diagnostics

The plan also provides for new arrangements for public patients to be treated in private facilities for diagnostics, post-trauma surgery and stepdown care.

“The scheduling of additional emergency theatre lists is being examined as a planned action over the focus period recognising the likely increased demand for trauma and orthopaedics over the winter months”, the plan says.

Under the winter plan, enhanced measures will be put in place between December 17th and January 13th in nine hospitals and associated community healthcare organisations across the country.

The nine sites and associated community healthcare organisations are:

Mater Hospital and CHO 9 in Dublin

St Vincent’s University Hospital and CHO 6 in Dublin

Tallaght Hospital and CHO 7

Naas General Hospital and CHO 7

Midland Regional Hospital and CHO 8

Galway University Hospital and CHO 2

University of Limerick Hospital and CHO 3

Cork University Hospital and CHO 4

University Hospital Waterford and CHO 5

The Government is to invest €10 million in special funding to cover new winter measures in the final period of 2018 and a further €20million in 2019.

The plan says this money will seek primarily to provide supports for older persons and to create some additional capacity in acute services.

“In terms of supports for older persons, 300 additional home support packages will be issued to year end 2018 with a further 250 additional home support packages in 2019.” (A total of) €4million has been provided for aids and appliances and €1.5million has been allocated to transitional care.”

The plan suggests that 145 additional community, acute and rehabilitation beds could be provided in addition to the 78 additional beds planned for 2019.