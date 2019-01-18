Winter chill and sub-zero temperatures on way countrywide

Winter is on its way with a vengeance with temperatures set to fall during the week and the possibility of snow next weekend.

Sunday night will be marked by a change to dramatically colder temperatures than of late, with lows of zero to -4 across the country.

There will also be clear skies which will be good for those who wish to see the super blood wolf moon in the early hours of Monday morning.

Temperatures will remain lower than average next week and there is a chance of a dusting of snow in western counties on Monday and Tuesday night.

After dry days on Wednesday and Thursday and very cold nights, temperatures will fall even further on Friday night and into next weekend.

Average values at night across the country will be -3 to -4, with daytime highs of only 2 to 4 degrees.

There is the possibility of snow in eastern counties next weekend as an easterly air mass coming from Scandinavia settles over the country.

Last year’s “beast from the east” came from similar weather circumstances, though Met Éireann forecaster Siobhán Ryan said there is no suggestion of such heavy falls of snow on the horizon.

However, she cautioned that there will be “sub-zero values everywhere from Thursday onwards” with freezing conditions at night.

“Daytime temperatures won’t recover to anything reasonable for the second half of next week. It is going to be properly cold,” she said. “There is an easterly component to the breeze. If there is any precipitation next week, it is most likely to be in eastern counties with the risk of snow.”