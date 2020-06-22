Winning ticket for € 7m jackpot sold on south side of Cork City

The winning ticket in Saturday night’s near € 7 million jackpot was sold on the south side of Cork City, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The winning ticketholder has yet to make contact with Lotto HQ to make arrangements to claim their prize. Residents on the south side of Cork City are being urged to check their tickets carefully.

The National Lottery said it intends to announce the identity of the winning store on Tuesday.

The winning numbers for the € 6.9 million jackpot are: 5, 8, 19, 40, 41, 44 and bonus number 17.

The winner of the big prize is being asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery’s prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

The National Lottery has also extended the time in which winners can collect their prize by three months, as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

This latest Lotto win is the 6th jackpot win this year, with over € 30 million won in jackpot prizes alone.

In 2020, over € 67 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game, including 11 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.