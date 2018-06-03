Winning Lotto ticket scoops €4.3 million jackpot

Limerick is in a lotto frenzy after last night’s bumper €4.3m National Lottery winning ticket was sold in the Treaty City.

The lucky punter or punters scooped the life-changing cash prize after purchasing the winning ticket at Whitty’s Mace store, in Caherdavin Heights. The winning numbers are: 1,7,10,17,35,37, and the bonus 43.

Speaking on Sunday morning, owner DJ Whitty said: “We threw out the winning ticket last night. It’s pretty good . . . you can’t get much better than that really.

“I hope it’s a local. There’s a great buzz around already this morning, with lots of people coming in, even though its a bank holiday weekend.

DJ joked: “It’s like the board game Guess Who around here this morning.

“We might never know who won it, and yet someone might come in this morning and tell us,” added DJ.

Business has been brisk this morning, with locals turning up to buy a ticket - and to check who won last night’s jackpot.

“There’s been a steady stream coming in the whole time. We’re having a good bit of banter. They’re all questioning me about who it was, but we don’t know. It would be great if they do come forward,” said DJ.

The Whitty family, originally from Wexford, have been running the store for the past 21 years.

In that time, prior to selling last night’s winning ticket, they sold one other Lotto winning ticket.

“It’s the second winning ticket sold here. It was a €2.2m ticket, and it was shared by a group of people from the old Davin Arms pub,” said DJ, who runs the store with brother Simon.