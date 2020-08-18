Winning lottery ticket worth more than €7.3 million sold in Co Galway

A winning lottery ticket worth more than €7.3 million has been sold in Co Galway.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Rogan’s Gala store. The National Lottery has onfirmed the Galway player who won the €7.3 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday night made contact late on Monday evening. Arrangements are being made for the prize to be paid.

Store owner Joe Rogan only took over the running of the shop last year. He spoke of his disbelief that one of his customers had become an overnight multi-millionaire after a visit to his store last week.

“We heard that the big win was in Galway over the weekend, and until late last night I had absolutely no idea that it was us. Honestly, I am in a state of shock and I’m not even the one who has won the €7.3 million jackpot!” he said.

“This is a very sweet win for us. It is an unbelievable bonus for us that we should have a Lotto jackpot winner in our first year in business.

“Whoever the winner is, this amount of money will be absolutely life-changing for them so we wish them all the very best with their new-found fortune. You have no idea what a big Lotto win brings to the town.

“Many of our day-to-day customers are from the local community, but given the time of year, there is quite a passing trade with tourists visiting from every part of the country, so it’s anybody’s guess who it could be.”

This latest Lotto win is the eighth jackpot win so far in 2020 with over €41 million won in jackpot prizes alone.

In 2020, more than €89 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game, including 14 new millionaires created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

This is the 96th Lotto jackpot to be won in Co Galway since the inception of the Lotto game in 1988. These 96 jackpots totalled are worth in excess of €162.3 million.